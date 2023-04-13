UP Board Exam 2023: Know The Last Decade's Pass Percentage For Class 10

The results for the Class 10 board exams in 2023 will be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP). Reports claim that the results can be released anytime after April 20. Pupils who took the examination can check their academic results via the official website of the UP Board which is - upmsp.edu.in. The state board’s statistics show that 31,16,487 applicants in total registered for the matric exams this year. The tests commenced on February 16 and concluded on March 3. Considered one of the most difficult board examinations in India, the UP board barely breaches the 90 percent mark.

In this context, take a look at the pass percentage of the class 10 UP board exams for the last 10 years. According to the Indian Express, the pass percentage of the 10th examination of the UP board in 2022 was 88.18 percent. Boys received a passing percentage of 85.25 percent while the passing percentage of girls was 91.69 percent.

Additionally, in 2021, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and shut down of educational institutes, 10th-standard students obtained scores based on their performance in the 9th class, combined with their marks in the pre-board examinations. Pupils were evaluated on a 50-50 affair, taking into account both test scores. It was the same year when the pass percentage surged to 99.53 percent. It was nearly 16 percent higher than what the students scored in 2020, which is 83.31 percent.

In 2019, the pass percentage of 80.07 percent which was quite decent. As compared to the last 10 years, the pass percentage of class 10th students in the UP board examinations was the lowest in 2018. When the results came out, the pass percentage was only 75.16 percent. In the year 2017, the pass percentage of 10th students stood at 81.18 percent.

2016 recorded the second-highest pass percentage regarding the class 10th UP board examination which is 87.66 percent. In the previous year, that is 2015, the pass percentage was 83.74 percent. Finally, 82.39 percent was the pass percentage in 2014 and 86.63 percent was the pass percentage in 2013.

