UP Board Exam 2024: UPMSP Announces Dates for Submission of Class 10, 12 Registration Forms

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the date for online submission of forms for the high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examinations in 2024. UP Board has released a notice regarding the same on the official website atupmsp.edu.in. According to the schedule, the last date for school principals to collect the examination fees from students appearing in the board examination 2024 is August 5. The collected examination fees will then must be submitted to the state treasury by August 10.

The principals have also been given permission to collect the examination fee from students, along with a late fee of Rs 100, till August 16. They are further required to upload all the details of the students by August 20. The corrections or changes to the student’s information can be made until August 21.

“The headmaster/principal of the institution should obtain a checklist of the uploaded details of students and thoroughly check (verify) their information (name, parent’s name, date of birth, subjects, photo, etc.) within a given period (during this period, any updates on the website will be restricted),” the official notice states.

Once the correction process is done, the school principals are required to send a photocopy of the list of registered candidates along with the related treasury document to the regional offices of the Board via the District Education Inspector’s office by September 30.

On the other hand, the practical exam or internal assessment for candidates appearing in the UP Board’s High School and Intermediate ‘Improvement-Compartment Examination’ has been rescheduled. Instead of the previously announced dates of July 10 to July 12, the practical exams will now take place on July 25 and July 26, as per a notice issued by board secretary Divyakant Shukla days ago.

Soon after the practical exams are over, the school principals are directed to provide the subject-wise marks of internal assessment for high school students. The deadline for submitting these marks to the regional offices is July 28.

This year, a total of 44,669 students have registered for the improvement or compartment exams, with 18,400 for the high school improvement-compartment exam and 26,269 for the intermediate compartment exam.