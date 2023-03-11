The Uttar Pradesh Board has announced that the evaluation of the examination will begin on March 18, 2023. For the same, 1,43,933 examiners have been shortlisted by the UP board. Before evaluation, these shortlisted teachers will be trained in their regional offices. The notification for the one-day training session for the teachers is out. In Meerut, the training will be on March 12, Bareilly on March 13, Gorakhpur on March 14, Prayagraj on March 15 and Varanasi on March 16. Then, on March 18, teachers will start checking around 3.19 crore copies of the students.

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up 258 exam-checking centres in the state. The shortlisted teachers will be asked to visit these centres daily to evaluate the copies of the students. Further, as mentioned in the notification, this is the first time that teachers will be trained for the evaluation of the examination. The one-day training session will include audio-video training modules for the guidance of the teachers. Every examination evaluation centre will have a principal and vice principal to supervise the teachers who will check the exam papers. The instructors will also receive an instruction manual. Students who had excellent handwriting received an extra mark from UPMSP last year.

Apart from the principal and vice principal, the regional office of the UP board will supervise the examination centre. The Uttar Pradesh government has given the responsibility to regional offices to complete the checking work on or before the deadline. The head of the education department can take inspection and surveillance of the regional offices and examination evaluation centres across the state.

The paper assessment is typically finished by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad in 12–15 days. The evaluation procedure in 2022 started on April 23 and ended on May 5. On June 18 last year, the UP Board released the results for classes 10 and 12. Students can anticipate their UP Board results for 2023 by May 10 if the paper assessment concludes by the end of March this year.

Read all the Latest Education News here