UP Board Of Technical Education Blacklists 427 Pharmacy Colleges; Check List

Aspiring pharmacy students need to be cautious while choosing a college for admission due to recent developments impacting the admissions process. The Uttar Pradesh government has taken strict action against 427 B.Pharma and D.Pharma colleges in the state. The Board of Technical Education of UP blacklisted the colleges due to numerous complaints of irregularities that had been received over a significant period.

As a result, the government ordered district magistrates to conduct thorough investigations. The inquiry revealed a substantial number of colleges had provided false affidavits to obtain NOCs. Consequently, 427 pharma colleges across various districts, including Lucknow, Amethi, Meerut and Ballia, were blacklisted. A significant number of these colleges are located in the Purvanchal region.

Azamgarh district tops the list with the highest number of blacklisted pharmacy colleges at 78. The list also includes three colleges in Lucknow, 33 in Mau, 32 in Ghazipur district, 19 in Meerut, 14 in Jaunpur, 13 in Bareilly, 11 each in Ambedkar Nagar and Chandauli, 10 in Etah, 9 each in Amethi, Sonbhadra, and Mathura. Additionally, 7 pharmacy colleges in Aligarh district, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur, 6 in Pur and Hardoi, and 5 in Gonda, Barabanki, Bulandshahr, and Sultanpur are also on the list. Authorities are taking necessary actions against these institutions.

In connection with the issuance of NOCs to pharmacy colleges, two board secretaries have been dismissed from their positions. Initially, in 2022, during the commencement of NOC issuance, BTE UP Secretary Sunil Sonkar was relieved of his position and assigned to the Directorate of Technical Education, Kanpur.

In a significant move, the Technical Education Council in the state has taken unprecedented action for the first time. Following CM Yogi Adityanath’s instructions, a thorough investigation was conducted under the supervision of District Magistrates in all districts. Simultaneously, FR Khan, who held the position of Headquarter Principal, replaced Sunil Sonkar as the Board Secretary. However, after the irregularities in the affidavits of the 427 colleges came to light, FR Khan was reassigned to the post of Headquarter Principal.