UP Board Result 2023: Daughter of Auto Driver Secures Rank 6 in UPMSP 10th Result, Wants to Study in IIT

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad announced the results for classes 10th and 12th on April 25. One of the toppers of UP Board class 10th Ankita Baranwal shared her happiness exclusively with News18. Ankita Baranwal secured rank 6 and scored 97.17 per cent in Uttar Pradesh class 10th Board examination. Speaking with News18, Ankita said she could not believe it when the result was declared. Her happiness had no bounds and when she shared her success with her family, they distributed sweets to the village.

Ankita’s mother Suman did not believe at first in her daughter’s achievement but after calculating the result, she realised her daughter’s potential. Being a daughter of an auto driver, Ankita dreams to get admission to IIT and bring laurels to her family. This way she wants to push female education in her family and make them proud after getting admission into one of the prestigious engineering institutes in India.

Here is the list of the top 5 toppers from class 10th Uttar Pradesh Board Results:-

Rank 1: Priyanshi Soni from Sitapur with 98.33 per cent

Rank 2: Kushagra Pandey from Kanpur Dehat, Mishkat Noor from Ayodhya with 97.83 per cent

Rank 3: Krishna Jha from Mathura, Arpit Gangwar from Pilibhat and Shreyshi Singh from Sultanpur with 97.67 per cent

Rank 4: Aanshik Dubey from Ayodhya, Saksham Tiwari from Ambedkar Nagar, Piyush Singh from Jaunpur, Naman Gupta from Varanasi and Shubhra Misra from Siddharta Nagar with 97.50 per cent

Rank 5: Kshitu Saxena from Bareilly, Astha Mishra from Unnao, Anshika Dixit from Kanpur Nagar, Shreeyam Tripathi from Pratapgarh, Shreya Mishra from Ambedkar Nagar, Muskan Bharti from Azamgarh and Archana from Varanasi with 97.33 per cent

A total of 89.78 per cent of students who took the class 10th board exam in Uttar Pradesh passed it. While 75.52 per cent of students in the 12th grade who took the UP Board exam passed the intermediate test. Girls once again surpassed boys in the UP class 10th board exam, with a female score of 93.34 per cent overall. In the 12th grade, girls pass at an 83 per cent rate while boys pass at a 69.34 per cent rate.

