UP Board Result 2023: Over 58 Lakh Students Awaiting For UPMSP 10th, 12th Results, Check Date and Time

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board’s 10th and 12th results soon. As per reports, the UP board high school and intermediate results 2023 will be out by April 16, however, there has been no official confirmation yet. Students who have appeared for the UP Board exam 2023 will be able to check their results on the board’s official websites — upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in — once out.

This year, a total of 58,85,745 candidates registered for the Uttar Pradesh Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams this year. Out of the total, as many as 31,16,487 students had registered for high school while 27,69,258 students enrolled themselves for intermediate. This is the largest number of registrations in UP board exams in the last five years, Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary of UPMSP had said.

The Uttar Pradesh board exams were held in 8,753 centres across the state which included 4,690 unaided colleges, 3,523 private centres, and 540 government centres. This year, the UPMSP appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets of students. There were about 1.86 crore answer sheets from Class 10 candidates and 1.33 crore answer sheets from Class 12 students.

One needs to score at least 33 per cent to pass the UP board exams 2023. Those who fail in one or two subjects in the Uttar Pradesh Board exams, need to appear for the compartment exams. The schedule of the UP board compartment exam has not been announced yet.

In 2022, UP Board released the high school and intermediate result on June 18, and the evaluation process was completed on May 5. This year, the process of checking copies was completed on March 31. Hence, the results are expected to be released soon. The UP board class 10 final exams concluded on March 3 and class 12 exams on March 4.

