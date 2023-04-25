CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results Today at 1:30 PM
1-MIN READ

UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results Today at 1:30 PM

Written By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 08:46 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

UPMSP high school and inter results 2023 will be announced today (Representative Image)

UP Board Results 2023: Once the results are out, students can check their scores at upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in, once out

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be announcing the long-awaited UP Board class 10 and class 12 board exams 2023 results today, April 25 at 1:30 PM. Over 58 lakh students are awaiting the results this year. The toppers list will be out along with the result.

UP Board Results 2023 LIVE Updates

The UP Board results 2023 will be made accessible at upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the state’s class 10 and 12 board exams must enter their roll number and school code on the official website in order to obtain their results online.

The Uttar Pradesh Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams this year attracted a combined 58,85,745 applicants. A total of 31,16,487 students had registered for the high school exam, while 27,69,258 students had enrolled to write the intermediate exam. This is the highest number of registrations for UP board exams in the last five years, according to Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary of UPMSP.

UP 10TH, 12TH BOARD RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official websites for the UPMSP results.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “UP Board Results 2023" on the home page.

Step 3: In the newly opened window, click on the result link for ‘Class 10’ or ‘Class 12’.

Step 4: Fill out all the login fields and press “Submit."

Step 5: The UP Board 2023 Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the results and print them out for your records.

To pass the 2023 UP board exams, students must receive a minimum of 33 per cent scores in each subject. Those who perform poorly in one or more subjects on the Uttar Pradesh Board exam are required to sit for the compartment exams. The UP board compartment examination schedule has not yet been released.

After the results are out, UPMSP will make the notification available for scrutiny in addition to publishing the results of the board examination. Students who would like to submit a request for scrutiny must pay the application fee within the time period specified in the notification in order to be eligible for re-evaluation.

Read all the Latest Education News here

first published:April 25, 2023, 08:14 IST
last updated:April 25, 2023, 08:46 IST