UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10th Result to be Declared Earlier This Year

The results of Uttar Pradesh class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 are expected to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP). The board has not yet released any information regarding the result, but it is believed that the wait for the students will end soon. Although any formal announcement of the date and time has not yet been made, the class 10th results can be out by the first or second week of May. It is being speculated that the board will give an update on the result by the last week of April.

The notification of the result will be updated on the website as well as on Twitter. Students are advised not to believe in any fake news till then. The UP board exams concluded in the first week of March. The results will be uploaded on the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

A total of 31,16,487 students had registered for the UP Board 10th exam. These include 16,98,346 boys and 14,18,141 girls. UP Board Exam 2023 was held in 8753 centers determined across the state. Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council Class 10th examination was held between February 16 to March 04, 2023.

In the year 2022, the results of UP Board 10th were released on June 18. Whereas, in 2021 it was announced on July 31 and in 2020 it was announced on June 27. But this time the UP Board 10th result is expected to be released earlier.

UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: After the release of the result, students will have to visit the official website upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link of the Class 10th result 2023 on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the necessary details like roll number, and date of birth and submit.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download it and take out its printout.

The High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board exams collectively attracted more than 58 lakh student registrations this year. There were 31,16,487 students enrolled for the Class 10 exam and 27,69,258 students who registered for the Class 12 exam in 2023. The Uttar Pradesh board exams for class 12 commenced on February 16 and concluded on March 4.

