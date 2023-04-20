CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » UP Board Result 2023 Date LIVE Updates: When and Where to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Results

Live now

UP Board Result 2023 Date LIVE Updates: When and Where to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Results

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date LIVE Updates: Once announced the UP Board class 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 14:50 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

UP Board Exam 2023 Date LIVE: Here's how you can check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results (Representative Image)

UP Board Result 2023 Date LIVE Updates: The results of Uttar Pradesh class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 are expected to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP). Although any formal announcement of the date and time has not yet been made, the results are expected to be announced by April 27. Once announced the UP Board class 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

The UP board exams attracted more than 58 lakh applicants this year. In addition, 27,69,258 students registered for Class Read More

Read more

12 while 31,16,487 students registered for Class 10 examination 2023. Students appeared for the UP board exams this year from February to March. Class 10 exams began on February 16 and ended on March 3 while Class 12 exams commenced on February 16 and concluded on March 4.

This year, the UPMSP appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3,19 crore student board exam answer sheets. Between 1.33 and 1.86 crore answer sheets from Class 12 students and Class 10 candidates were collected. 8,753 locations across the state, including 4,690 unaided colleges, 3,523 private centres, and 540 government centres, hosted the Uttar Pradesh board exams.

