UP Board Result 2023 Date LIVE Updates: When and Where to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Results

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk
Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 14:50 IST
Uttar Pradesh, India
UP Board Result 2023 Date LIVE Updates: The results of Uttar Pradesh class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 are expected to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP). Although any formal announcement of the date and time has not yet been made, the results are expected to be announced by April 27. Once announced the UP Board class 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
The UP board exams attracted more than 58 lakh applicants this year. In addition, 27,69,258 students registered for Class Read More
This year, the UPMSP appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3,19 crore student board exam answer sheets. Between 1.33 and 1.86 crore answer sheets from Class 12 students and Class 10 candidates were collected. 8,753 locations across the state, including 4,690 unaided colleges, 3,523 private centres, and 540 government centres, hosted the Uttar Pradesh board exams.
