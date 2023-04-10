UP Board Results 2023 to be Out Soon at upmsp.edu.in, What is UPMSP 10th, 12th Passing Marks?

The UP Board Class 10, and 12 results for 2023 are anticipated to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). There has been no official word as of yet, but reports indicate that the UP board high school and intermediate results 2023 would be released by April 16. Students who took the UP Board exam in 2023 will be able to access their results on the board’s official website, upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in, once the results are released.

The evaluation process was slated to conclude on April 1, however, it was completed on March 31, and therefore results are expected to be announced soon. The Uttar Pradesh board exams for classes 10 and 12 began on February 16. The Class 10 examinations concluded on March 3, while the Class 12 exams concluded on March 4.

UP Board Results 2023: Passing Marks, Compartment Exams

In order to pass the UP board exams in 2023, students must get a minimum of 33 per cent . Students receiving failing grades in one or more subjects in the Uttar Pradesh Board exam can take the compartment exams.

The UP Board will provide a chance for students who are unsatisfied with their marks in class 10 and 12 exams to apply for a scrutiny of their answer papers. The board will release the notification for scrutiny concurrently with the announcement of the board examination results. Students who wish to put in a request for scrutiny must pay the application fee within the time frame specified in the notification to be eligible for scrutiny.

The final stages of preparation for the exam results announcement are almost complete. In order to evaluate around 3.19 crore student answer sheets, the UPMSP appointed 1,43,933 examiners this year. Both the Class 10 and Class 12 candidates’ answer sheets totaled roughly 1.86 crore and 1.33 crore, respectively. This year, 58,85,745 students enrolled for the Uttar Pradesh Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams. In total, 31,16,487 students enrolled for high school, while 27,69,258 enrolled for the intermediate exam.

