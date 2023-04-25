UP Board Result 2023: What is UPMSP 10th, 12th Exam Passing Marks?

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the results for classes 10th and 12th. The secretary of the education board will announce the declaration of the results today, April 25, at 1:30 PM. UP Board students who took the exam in 2023 can access their results on the board’s official website, upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Results 2023 LIVE Updates

UP BOARD RESULTS 2023: PASSING MARKS, COMPARTMENT EXAMS

Students must have a minimum score of 33 per cent in order to pass the UP board exams in 2023. Students who received poor results in the Uttar Pradesh Board exam in one or more subjects may sit for the compartment exams. Students who have a disagreement with their class 10th and class 12th evaluations will have the opportunity to seek a review of their answer papers through the UP Board re-evaluation link.

Along with the release of the UP board examination results, the board will release a notification for students to review their answer sheets again. To be qualified for scrutiny, students who intend to submit a request for inspection must pay the application fee within the time range prescribed in the notification. This year, the UPMSP assigned 1,43,933 examiners to review the 3.19 crore student response sheets.

The UP board’s class 10th and class 12th pass rates have steadily risen throughout the years, consistently exceeding the cutoff point of 85 per cent. The class 10th results from the UP Board last year revealed an overall pass rate of 88.18 per cent. Girls outpaced boys in 2022, with a pass percentage of 91.6 per cent as opposed to a pass percentage for boys of 85.25 per cent. Regarding pass rates, Gautam Budha Nagar scored better than all other districts, followed by Etawah and Amethi.

In 2022, 85.33 per cent of students who sat for the class 12th board exam passed it. There were 22,37,578 candidates that took the intermediate exam in 2022, and 19,90,249 of them passed. In 2022, 85.33 per cent of students who sat the class 12 board exam passed it. Although it is lower than the pass rate of 97.88 per cent in 2021, it is still greater than in the years prior to the pandemic. Once again, girls outperformed boys in this instance, with a pass percentage of 90.15 percent compared to 81.21 percent for boys. Male students passed the UP intermediate examination at a rate of 97.47 per cent in 2021, compared to female students’ rate of 98.4 per cent.

Read all the Latest Education News here