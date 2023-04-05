UP Board Results Likely To Be Declared On April 15: Reports

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) has completed the work of checking the answer copies of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Meanwhile, reports say that the results of the UP Board can be released around April 15 this year. Last year, the results of the UP Board were declared on April 27. Amid this, fake news is also being circulated regarding the date of the declaration of the result. A fake press release claimed that the result of the UP Board will be released on April 5. Following this, the board issued a clarification.

This year, the state board has completed copy-checking before the due date. Preparations have started for the result declarations expected in April.

The checking of Class 10 and 12 copies by the UP Board started on March 18. The work was completed by March 31. In just 14 days, 3.19 crore copies were checked. Out of this, there were 1.86 crore copies of Class 10 and 1.33 crore copies of Class 12.

After the release of the UP Board results, students will be able to see their results on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. Keep your roll number ready for the same.

Even though the UP Board has not declared the result release date yet, the trend of last year can be seen. In 2022, the copies were checked between April 23 and May 5. The board released the result on June 18. The result came 40 days after the completion of the evaluation process.

Let us tell you that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as the UP Board, is one of the largest education boards in India. It is responsible for conducting high school and intermediate exams in Uttar Pradesh. The board was established in 1921 and is headquartered in Prayagraj.

Read all the Latest Education News here