UP Board to Announce Results for Classes 1 to 8 Today

Uttar Pradesh’s Department of Basic Education has asked all schools in the state to declare the Annual Results 2023 for classes 1 to 8 today, March 31. The annual exams for classes 1 to 8 were held from March 20 to March 24 in two shifts. The first shift took place from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and the second shift was held from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM. The evaluation process for the answer sheets started from March 26 and was carried out till March 30.

All the subject exams this year carried a maximum of 50 marks. It is to be noted that students will receive their results cum report cards at their respective schools. As per the official exam schedule, class 1 students appeared for a single-day exam on March 20. Whereas students from classes 2 to 8 appeared in both oral and written exams.

बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद के प्राथमिक व उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में कक्षा 1 से 8 तक की वार्षिक गृह परीक्षाएं 20 मार्च 2023 से होंगी। pic.twitter.com/oBCW8eetWR— Department Of Basic Education Uttar Pradesh (@basicshiksha_up) February 27, 2023

On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has started the evaluation process for answer sheets of classes 10 and 12. The evaluation work commenced on March 18 and is scheduled to be completed by April 1. According to Economic Times reports, this year, more than 1.43 lakh examiners are evaluating the UP board exam answer sheets for over 3.19 crore candidates at around 258 centers across the state.

UPMSP has not revealed an official date or time of the result. But whenever the results will be out, students can access them at the official site - upmsp.edu.in. The Uttar Pradesh 10th board exams were conducted from February 16 to March 3. While the class 12 board exams were held from February 16 to March 4. There were around 31,16,487 candidates who registered and appeared for the class 10 board exam and approximately 27,69,258 students wrote the class 12 board exam this year. For more information, students must keep checking the official site of UPMSP.

Read all the Latest Education News here