UP Board To Organise Camps To Correct Mistakes In Mark Sheets

The Uttar Pradesh Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were held between March 18 and March 31 and the results were announced recently. As per reports, students are facing problems and are visiting the office of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education due to mistakes, including name, date of birth and parent’s name in their mark sheets.

Given this situation, the UP Board has decided to correct these mistakes quickly by organising camps at the district levels. In this regard, the board has issued instructions to all five regional offices. The camps will be held at the district levels under the supervision of the officers of the regional office, DIOS and District Basic Education Officers.

According to reports, the camps will be organised from June 12 to June 30 to rectify errors in the mark sheet. However, the dates of the camps will soon be confirmed by the concerned regional offices of the council by issuing a press release.

Reports suggest that organising the camp will be the responsibility of the District Inspector of Schools. They need to make complete arrangements and solve the problems of the students. The camps will be held at the district headquarters level in a school where there will be proper arrangements for drinking water and seating. As per reports, 40,000 complaints have been filed regarding spelling mistakes in names, dates of birth and other issues.

The DG (School Education) has also allotted an additional secretary for every regional office of the UP board. In a media interaction, he said that this initiative has been taken up after it witnessed several complaints wherein there had been discrepancies in the mark sheets concerning names of students or their parents, surnames, marks allotted, etc., and the parents hadto approach the board’s headquarters to resolve the problems.