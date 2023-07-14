UP Boards 2024: Exam Center Selection To Be Based On Geolocation Data

A groundbreaking decision has been made by the UP Board, concerning the forthcoming High School and Intermediate 2024 exams. To determine the examination centres, they will now utilise geolocation data to calculate the distance between the centres. To facilitate this process, the UP Board has developed a new mobile application, integrated with an API.

Principals now have the opportunity to download version 10 or higher of the UP Board’s mobile application from the official website on their android phones. Using this app, principals will be able to capture a photograph of their school premises. Instantly, the app will generate the geo location of the school, which will be attached along with the school photograph.

The UP Board has implemented a seamless process, where the latitude and longitude coordinates of each school’s location are automatically uploaded to the UP Board’s server. The website upmsp.edu.in has been activated by the UP Board specifically for this purpose.

Through this initiative, comprehensive and accurate information regarding the physical resources of all secondary schools across the state will be uploaded. This step will eliminate the challenges associated with distance-related issues in exam scheduling.

The UP Board has taken decisive steps to fortify the examination centre selection process. The Director General of School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand, has mandated the use of geolocation for determining examination centres. In alignment with this directive, the UP Board has initiated the required procedures. These initiatives will significantly enhance the reliability and transparency of the examination centre determination process within the UP Board.

UP Board Secretary, Dibya Kant Shukla, has officially announced that the board examinations held in 2023 took place at an impressive count of 8,753 examination centres. This remarkable feat becomes even more significant, when considering the extensive network of UP Board schools, exceeding 27,000 in total throughout the entire state. The magnitude of this accomplishment underscores the significance of the UP Board in conducting the examinations at such a large scale.