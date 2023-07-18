UP Boy, Selected As Research Scientist, Shines Bright At Bristol University

From a small village in the Deoria district to the esteemed Bristol University in Britain, Vivekananda Tiwari has achieved a remarkable feat as he secures the position of Research Scientist. Hailing from Danur village in Bhatni, Vivekananda’s journey is a source of pride not only for his family and village but also for the entire nation.

Vivekananda’s father, Chandra Bhushan Tiwari, a government teacher at Sanvra Ji Primary School in Uttar Pradesh, shared that his son displayed exceptional academic skills from a young age. Vivekananda would even help his classmates with their studies, showcasing his natural talent for teaching.

After completing his early education at Sanvra Ji Junior High School, Vivekananda moved to Deoria City for high school and enrolled in Prestige Tutorial Intermediate College. Despite facing financial constraints and living in a rented house, he excelled academically, securing 76 percent marks in both his 10th and 12th grades.

Although Vivekananda performed exceptionally well on the UP State Engineering Test and was eligible for admission to a top college, financial constraints led him to enrol at BHU. He completed his B.Sc. and M.Sc. from BHU, setting the foundation for his future academic pursuits.

Driven by his passion for research, Vivekananda pursued the GATE exam and earned his MTech degree from IIT Delhi. Subsequently, he embarked on a journey to France, where he obtained his Ph.D. from the Université Grenoble-Alpes. Vivekananda further conducted research in the field of 2-D materials at the University of Toulouse.

Now, Vivekananda’s achievements have reached new heights as he secures a position as a Research Scientist at Bristol University in Britain. In this role, he will contribute to research work in the field of quantum photonics, furthering scientific advancements. Vivekananda’s success not only brings honour to his family but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring researchers and students in his village.

The incredible journey of Vivekananda Tiwari from a humble village in Deoria to a renowned university in Britain is a testament to the power of determination and hard work. His story showcases the potential that lies within individuals, regardless of their background, and encourages others to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

Vivekananda’s accomplishments serve as a shining example of how education and perseverance can pave the way for extraordinary achievements, inspiring generations to reach for the stars. His success illuminates the path for others in the pursuit of knowledge and innovation.

With Vivekananda Tiwari’s outstanding achievement, he has not only made his family and village proud but has also become a symbol of academic excellence and the potential that resides within each individual, ready to transform the world with their dedication and brilliance.