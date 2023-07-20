CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » UP BTech Counselling Schedule 2023 Released By AKTU, Registrations From July 24
1-MIN READ

UP BTech Counselling Schedule 2023 Released By AKTU, Registrations From July 24

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 14:42 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

The tentative schedule also stated that a separate online portal will be opened by AKTU for Private Institutions against vacant seats (Representative Image)

The tentative schedule also stated that a separate online portal will be opened by AKTU for Private Institutions against vacant seats (Representative Image)

The tentative UP BTech counselling 2023 schedule is available at uptac.admissions.nic.in. The counselling will span across 7 rounds, with round 1 starting on July 24

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the tentative schedule for UP BTech counselling 2023. Candidates, who have cleared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main, can now proceed to apply for the counselling process through the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in. The counselling process will span across seven rounds, with the registration for the first round commencing from July 24 until August 5 at 3 PM.

Further, round 2 will commence on August 17, followed by round 3 on August 27 and round 4 on August 29. Candidates should note that round 5 will take place for the internal sliding of courses while the last two rounds will be the special rounds for all the government institutions. The tentative schedule also stated that a separate online portal will be opened by AKTU for Private Institutions against vacant seats.

UP BTech Counselling Round 1: Important Dates

EventDate
Registration, Payment of Fee, Document UploadJuly 24 – August 5 till 3 PM
Document VerificationJuly 25 – August 6
Respond to Queries for Round 1July 25 – August 7
Document Verification (of responses to Query) July 25 – August 9
Online Choice Filling and LockingAugust 10 –  August 13 (11:59 PM)
Seat AllotmentAugust 14
Payment of seat confirmationAugust 14 – August 16
Online Willingness (Freeze/Float)August 14 – August 16

UP BTech 2023 counselling and choice filling: How to register

Step 1: Visituptac.admissions.nic.in, the official website of UP BTech counselling.

Step 2: Next, click on the ‘New Registration’ option.

Step 3: Mention all the necessary details and pay the counselling fee.

Step 4: Once the payment is made, log in to the website again with the allotted credentials.

Step 5: Complete your UP BTech choice filling and make sure to lock them after filling.

Step 6: As proof, take a printout of the choice preferences page.

UP BTech 2023 Counselling: Documents required

  1. Class 10 and 12 passing certificate and mark sheet.
  2. Domicile certificate/ Rural weightage certificate (if applicable).
  3. JEE Main scorecard and admit card.
  4. Category certificate (if applicable)
  5. Medical certificate
  6. Character certificate (issued by the head of the institution last attended)
  7. Income certificate (for EWS candidates)

Tags:
  1. AKTU
first published:July 20, 2023, 14:42 IST
last updated:July 20, 2023, 14:42 IST