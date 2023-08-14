UP BTech Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Today At uptac.admissions.nic.in

The Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow will release the Uttar Pradesh (UP) BTech counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today, August 14. Candidates who enroled in the first round of UP BTech counseling 2023 can view their seat allocation results at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

UP BTech Round One Seat Allotment: Steps To Check

The steps listed below can be used by applicants who took the JEE Main test in 2023, qualified, and have enroled in the first round of UP BTech counseling to view the seat allocation results.

Step 1- Go to uptac.admissions.nic.in, the official website to check round one seat allotment results.

Step 2- Select the seat allocation result link from the homepage.

Step 3- Log in with your roll number and password.

Step 4- Now, you can view the 2023 UP BTech seat allocation results.

UP BTech Round One Seat Allotment Schedule

-For registration, fee payment and document: July 24 to August 5

-Document verification by respective colleges: July 25 to August 6

-Responding to queries on round one: July 25 to August 7

-Document verification by colleges: July 25 to August 9

-Online preference option and locking: August 10 to August 13

-Seat allotment by college: August 14

-Fee payment with seat confirmation: August 14 to August 16

-Online acceptance of seat: August 14 to August 16

Candidates who received a seat in the first round of selection must pay Rs 12,000 for students in the SC and ST categories and Rs 20,000 for general and OBC candidates by August 16 in order to confirm their seat. Five rounds of UPTAC counseling, plus two spot rounds, will be held by the AKTU in 2023.

Based on the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the number of open seats, and the number of choices expressed, candidates will be assigned seats. The seat allotment list for round 2 will be released on August 19. Round 2 choice filling, editing, and locking will start on August 17 and continue through August 18.