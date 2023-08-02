UP CM Adityanath Reviews Implementation of NEP 2020 in Schools

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), composite school complexes should be developed by timely upgrading Atal Vidyalayas, PM Shri Vidyalayas and Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Vidyalayas in the state.

These schools should be operated based on the components of the NEP 2020 and children, besides being imparted formal education, should be engaged in sports activities as well, he said.

Adityanath held a meeting with officials of the higher education, secondary education, and basic education departments to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy, an official release said.

He said workshops should be held in all districts to make teachers aware of the NEP.

A state curriculum framework should be created, incorporating Indian knowledge, local practices and historical aspects, he said.

Students should be introduced to vocational courses through ‘learning by doing’ and should be provided with career counselling as well, he said.

Creating holistic report cards for students and establishing digital libraries should also be done, the chief minister said.

Additionally, self-defence training should be imparted to girl students, he said.