UP Govt Launches Free Coaching Scheme For IAS Aspirants From Underprivileged Families

Innumerable students aspire to clear the civil service exams every year. The year 2021 saw an impressive registration of over one million candidates. Many students opt for private coaching institutes to improve their skills. A significant focus remains on providing equal opportunities to talented students, who are struggling with financial problems. Many government schemes help them by providing free coaching. The Social Welfare Department of the Uttar Pradesh government offers free coaching for the IAS/PCS (Preliminary) exams. This program specifically caters to students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. Admissions to the coaching program are based on an entrance exam. Selected candidates get access to comprehensive UPSC exam preparation. The coaching initiative provides a total of 1050 seats, spread across 8 different centres located throughout the state. Each centre has a designated number of available seats. For detailed information and updates, you can visit the official website: socialwelfareup.upsdc.gov.in.

In Lucknow, the Partnership Building at Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj Research and Training Institute offers free coaching to 250 candidates. Lucknow’s Adarsh Pre-Training Center in Aliganj provides 150 seats exclusively for women candidates. Moving to Ghaziabad, the IAS/PCS Coaching Center in Hapur offers 200 seats; while in Varanasi, the Sant Ravidas IAS/PCS Coaching Center has 100 seats for the same. Agra’s Dr BR Ambedkar Coaching has 100 seats, as does Aligarh’s Dr BR Ambedkar Coaching. Prayagraj Center provides 50 seats, and Gorakhpur Center accommodates 100 seats for aspiring candidates.

The Uttar Pradesh Government’s Sanskrit Sansthanam will also provide coaching opportunities. These free coaching classes will be available exclusively in Lucknow. Aspiring candidates can register for these classes until August 31 via the official website upsanskritsansthanam.in. The coaching program will be conducted in both online and offline modes.

How To Apply?

Visit the official website: upsanskritsansthanam.in

Choose the Online Application option.

Look for the specific application link for the UPSS Civil Coaching Examination

Click on the registration link for this session.

Fill out the application form.

Follow the given instructions.

Submit the completed application form.

Make sure to review your information before submitting it.