UP Govt Sets Target To Provide Placement To 80% Of Polytechnic Students, Check Details

The students of Government Polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh can now rejoice as the Technical Education Department has set an ambitious target of providing jobs to 80 percent of the students. The department has instructed all institutions in the state to work towards increasing placements for the students. This move is expected to bring a positive change in the career prospects of polytechnic students.

The Government Polytechnic colleges in the state have enrolled about 900 students, and in the previous session, a majority of them from the electronic and mechanical departments got placement.

However, students in the civil department were left disheartened. But now, there’s good news for all students as the Technical Education Department has taken charge of boosting the placement drive in polytechnic institutes across Uttar Pradesh. To achieve this target, the department will send students for placements as per the demand of the companies, and organise campus placement drives in the institutes. This approach will also help connect nearby institutes with the placement drive.

Recently 80 students got placed

Tajmul Afzal, the Principal of Government Polytechnic College in Moradabad said that around 80 students have been selected by the JBM Group in the past week, and another company has proposed to select 120 more students. The principal further said that the college is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the placement of its students in top-notch companies. It has a dedicated team that is tirelessly working towards the goal of providing job opportunities to every student. They are conducting various programs for personality development of students to make them job-ready.

Polytechnic education provides students with the skills and knowledge they need to work in various industries such as construction, manufacturing, automotive, and information technology. The courses are designed to equip students with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, which can be applied in real-world scenarios.

