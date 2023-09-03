UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 Schedule Revised, Choice Filling Starts Tomorrow

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Director General, Medical Education, and Training, Uttar Pradesh has revised the dates of UP NEET PG 2023 counselling round 2. Candidates can check the official notice of the revised date by visiting DGME’s website dgme.up.gov.in. The session will start from September 5.

According to the revised timetable, online option filling will start tomorrow, September 4, and candidates will be able to fill online options till September 7. The seat allotment result will be declared on September 8 or 9. After this, candidates can download the seat allotment letter from September 10. The admission process will be conducted from September 11 to 14.

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to fill counseling options

To fill choices online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Step 1 - First of all visit the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

Step 2 - Click on the UP NEET PG 2023 Counseling Round 2 Registration Date link available on the home page here.

Step 3 - Enter the required details and click on login.

Step 4 - The choice filling window will open.

Step 5 - Fill the options and click on submit.

Step 6 - Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.