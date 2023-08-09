UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Merit List to Release Today at upneet.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Directorate General of Medical Education and Training will release the UP NEET PG 2023 merit list today, August 9. Candidates can access their UP NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list by visiting the official website at upneet.gov.in, once released. From August 10 to 13, until 11 am, the option of choice filling and locking will be available.

As per the schedule, the choice-filling process will start on August 10 and the candidates have the opportunity till August 13 to fill the choices. On August 13 and 14, the result of seat allotment will be announced. All the candidates who have made it a step ahead will be able to download the allotment letter from August 16 to 20.

Also read| NMC Issues CBME Regulations 2023, No Admission Beyond August 30

The authorities closed the registration for the UP NEET PG 2023 on August 8. The registration process started on August 5. Candidates can submit their registration cost of Rs 3,000 for UP NEET PG counselling round 1 by 5 pm today, August 9.

The UP NEET PG counselling 2023 first merit list will be released for admission to postgraduate programmes in government, private, dental, medical, Institutions and Universities for Postgraduate (MD/MS/Diploma/DNB/MDS).

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to Check merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the merit list link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, candidates have to log in and fill in the required details.

Step 4: Submit the details needed

Step 5: The merit list will appear on the screen

Step 6: For future reference take a printout and keep it safe.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduate courses (NEET PG) for admission to a variety of Medical courses like MD, MS, and PG Diploma in Medicine. The Uttar Pradesh, Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) will be conducting the UP NEET PG Counselling 2023.