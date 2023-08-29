UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List Today At upneet.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh’s Directorate General of Medical Education and Training will release the round 2 merit list today. Candidates who have applied for the UP NEET PG Round 2 can check the merit list from the official website, upneet.gov.in. Those applicants who were not allotted seats in UP NEET PG round 1 counselling can also check the merit list. It is important to note that candidates will have one more day after registration is closed to make their fee payment and security deposit.

UP NEET PG ROUND 2 COUNSELLING: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1: Log on to the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the PG counselling section, click on the link that mentions ‘Registration for state merit’

Step 3: A candidate registration window for counselling will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Now, register yourself by selecting the name of the counselling, NEET PG roll number, email ID, and captcha code.

Step 5: Once you are logged in, fill out the application form by adding personal and academic details.

Step 6: Attach the necessary documents and pay the registration fee.

Step 7: Check all the details carefully and submit the application form.

Step 8: If required, save and take a printout of the UP NEET PG counselling confirmation page for admission purposes.

Here are the list of documents candidates should possess after they are shortlisted in the UP NEET PG Round 2:-

-NEET PG 2023 admit card

-NEET PG 2023 result/scorecard

-A copy of the completely filled-out application form for UP NEET 2023 counselling

-Class X certificate serves as proof of date of birth (DOB).

-Mark sheets from all MBBS subjects

-Passing certificate for the MBBS degree course.

-Certificate confirming the completion of the internship.

-Registration certificate, either permanent or provisional, issued by MCI or SMC.

-Disability Certificate, if applicable.

-Caste or community certificate, if applicable.

UP NEET PG ROUND 2 SCHEDULE

The official schedule states that the UP NEET PG round 2 merit list will be revealed on August 29. The online choice-filling period will run from September 1 through September 4. On September 5, the result of the seat allocation will be announced. Between September 8 and September 12, users can download the allotment letter. The session will start on September 5, and the admissions procedure will take place on September 8, 9, 11, and 12. Candidates can refer to upneet.gov.in, which is the UP NEET PG’s official website for any recent updates.