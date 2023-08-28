UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List Tomorrow At upneet.gov.in

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, will conclude the registration process for UP NEET PG Counselling Round 2. Candidates who successfully qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test –postgraduate (NEET PG) can register themselves for UP NEET PG round 2 through the official website, upneet.gov.in.

Those candidates who were not allotted seats in UP NEET round 1 counselling will also be eligible to register. It is important to note that candidates will have one more day after registration is closed to make their fee payment and security deposit.

UP NEET PG Round 2 Counselling: Steps To Check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the PG counselling section, click on the link that mentions ‘Registration for state merit’

Step 3: A candidate registration window for counselling will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Now, register yourself by selecting the name of the counselling, NEET PG roll number, email ID, and captcha code.

Step 5: Once you are logged in, fill out the application form by adding personal and academic details.

Step 6: Attach the necessary documents and pay the registration fee.

Step 7: Check all the details carefully and submit the application form.

Step 8: If required, save and take a printout of the UP NEET PG counselling confirmation page for admission purposes.

UP NEET PG Round 2 Counselling: Documents Required

-NEET PG 2023 admit card

-NEET PG 2023 result/scorecard

-A copy of the completely filled-out application form for UP NEET 2023 counselling

-Class X certificate serves as proof of date of birth (DOB).

-Mark sheets from all MBBS subjects

-Passing certificate for the MBBS degree course.

-Certificate confirming the completion of the internship.

-Registration certificate, either permanent or provisional, issued by MCI or SMC.

-Disability Certificate, if applicable.

-Caste or community certificate, if applicable.

According to the official timetable, the UP NEET PG round 2 merit list is set to be announced on August 29. Online choice filling is scheduled to take place from September 1 to 4. The release of the seat allotment result is planned for September 5. The allotment letter can be downloaded between September 8 and 12. The admission process is slated for September 8, 9, 11, and 12, with the session commencing on September 5. For the latest information, candidates can visit the official website of the UP NEET PG at upneet.gov.in.