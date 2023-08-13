UP NEET PG Seat Allotment Results Likely Today At upneet.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Office of the Director General of Medical Education and Training is likely to announce the UP NEET PG seat allotment results on August 13 or August 14. The results will be available to candidates on the upneet.gov.in website. From August 16 to August 20, candidates can obtain the UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment documents. On August 13, the UP NEET PG 2023 choice-filling procedure came to an end.

UP NEET PG 2023: HOW TO CHECK SEAT ALLOTMENT

Step 1: Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the seat allotment results link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, candidates have to log in and fill in the required details.

Step 4: Submit the details needed

Step 5: The seat allotment results will appear on the screen

Step 6: For future reference take a printout and keep it safe.

The second round of NEET PG counseling registration will open on August 17 and close on August 22. Results of the Round 2 seat distribution will be released on August 25. Candidates must bring various vital documents with them to colleges for verification.

These documents comprise the MBBS or BDS first, second, and third professional examination mark sheets, the allotment letter provided by MCC, the admit card issued by NBE, the result or rank letter issued by NBE, and the admit card.

Candidates must also possess their MBBS/BDS degree certificate or provisional certificate, as well as a certificate from the institution’s or college’s head certifying that they will complete their internship before March 31.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduate courses (NEET PG) for admission to a variety of Medical courses like MD, MS, and PG Diploma in Medicine. The Uttar Pradesh, Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) will be conducting the UP NEET PG Counselling 2023.