UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registrations Begin Today at upneet.gov.in

The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME) will begin accepting registrations for the UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 today. Through the official website, upneet.gov.in, candidates looking for admission to an MBBS or BDS programme in the state of Uttar Pradesh can register online. The counselling window will begin today, July 25 and conclude on July 28.

The registration cost for candidates who wish to participate in the counselling round is Rs 2000, and it must be paid online through the official website. Candidates must pay Rs 30,000 as security for government state quota seats, Rs 2 lakh for private medical college seats, and Rs 1 lakh for private dentistry college seats. Applicants who have paid the fee and had their original papers verified online are entitled to fill out the choice form.

The official timetable states that online choice-filling is scheduled between July 31 and August 3 and that the merit list will be revealed on July 29. The seat allocation results will be published on August 3 or 4. Between August 5 and August 8, applicants will be allowed to download their allocation letters.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to register

Candidates can follow the instructions below to apply for the counselling round.

Step 1: Go to dgme.up.gov.in to access the DGME’s official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling link.

Step 3: Enter your necessary credentials to register yourself for the UP NEET counselling and then press “Submit."

Step 4: Once finished, complete the UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling application form and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Click submit to save the page.

Step 6: For future reference, keep a printed copy of the UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling application form.

This year, admission will be handled for a total of 9,078 seats in the MBBS programme in Uttar Pradesh. In the BDS programme, there are 2,270 seats available, of which 2,200 are in private dental colleges and 70 are at the dental faculty at King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

Three rounds of counselling will be held for UP NEET UG 2023 admissions. A mop-up or open round will take place as the third round. The seats that remained empty after the first round of UP NEET 2023 counselling would be carried over to the second round.