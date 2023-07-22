UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Declared At dgme.up.gov.in; Check Steps On How To Register

Direct Graduate Medical Education (DGME) Uttar Pradesh, has published the counselling schedule for UP NEET UG 2023. Candidates who have secured a rank in NEET UG can now participate in the counselling round through the official website of DGME atdgme.up.gov.in. To register for the counselling process, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visitdgme.up.gov.in, the official website of DGME.

Step 2: On the homepage, opt for the ‘UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling’ option.

Step 3: By entering the required details, register yourself.

Step 4: Next, fill in the application form and make the required payment for the counselling registration.

Step 5: Cross-check all the details before submitting the form.

Step 6: Take a printout of the confirmation page for the admission process.

Candidates will also have to carry some documents at the exam centre. These include:

-NEET admit card 2023

-NEET rank card 2023

-Class 10 mark sheet

-Class 12 mark sheet

-A valid photo Id proof (Aadhaar card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Pan Card)

-Domicile Certificate of Uttar Pradesh

-Caste Certificate

-Online registration slip

-Receipt depicting the successful deposition of security money

As per the official schedule, the registration process will begin on July 25 and will end on July 28. Candidates can deposit their security money during the same period, i.e. from July 25 to July 28. Online document verification will also take place within the same timeframe.

On the other hand, the merit list is set to be published on July 29, and the online choice-filling process will take place from July 31 to August 3. The allotment results will be accessible on either August 3 or August 4. Subsequently, candidates can download their allotment letters from August 5 to August 8.

To participate in the counselling round, candidates are required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 2000 through the official website. Additionally, they must deposit security money, which amounts to Rs. 30,000 for government state quota seats, Rs. 2 lakhs for private medical college seats, and Rs. 1 lakh for private dental college seats. Fulfilling these requirements is mandatory for candidates seeking admission through the counselling process. For the detailed schedule, candidates can visit the official site of DGME atdgme.up.gov.in.