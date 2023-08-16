UP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts Today, Merit List on Aug 19

The UP NEET UG counselling round 2 registrations for 2023 will begin today, August 16, according to the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh. On the official website, upneet.gov.in, interested and eligible candidates who have not yet registered for round 1 must enter their basic information to apply for round 2 of the counselling process.

Additionally, it should be mentioned that candidates will also need to submit a security deposit and get their papers validated between August 16 and 19 in order to register for the UP NEET UG round 2 exam in 2023. The UP NEET UG merit list 2023 will be released on August 19. Applicants will be able to select their top-choice medical colleges and programs for MBBS and BDS admission 2023 on the same day.

The results of the second round of UP NEET UG seat allocation will be announced on either August 25 or 26, depending on the selections made by the applicants and the availability of seats. The DMET, UP said that the new academic year would begin on September 1.

UP NEET UG ROUND 2 COUNSELLING: HOW TO REGISTER

Step 1: Go to the UP NEET UG official website — upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Registration UG (MBBS/BDS)’ link on their homepage under the registration section.

Step 3: Fill in your NEET UG roll number, name, and basic details to generate your login details.

Step 4: To fill up the application form login again using your credentials.

Step 5: Add your academic, personal details and upload the necessary documents according to the mentioned format.

Students can download the allotment letters from August 28 to September 2. The date for admission is August 28, 29, and September 1 and 2. The academic session will start on September 1.