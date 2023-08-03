UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 First Round Seat Allotment Result Likely Today at upneet.gov.in

The seat allocation results for the first round of Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2023 counselling are anticipated to be released by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh on August 3 or 4. Once the state quota result of the UP NEET UG counselling round 1 is made available, aspirants can check it on the official website, upneet.gov.in. The UP NEET UG admissions process will consist of three rounds, one of which would be a mop-up round. If a seat remains unfilled in the first round, it will be transferred to the subsequent round.

Admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in Uttar Pradesh medical and dental institutes will be determined by the results of the UP NEET 2023. It should be mentioned that UP NEET UG counselling 2023 would be held for the allocation of 85 per cent of the available seats. Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 2000 in order to participate in the counselling phase and fill out and lock in their college and course options.

Between August 5 and August 8, candidates will be able to download their allotment letters.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to check

Candidates may view the UP NEET 2023 round 1 counselling result 2023 by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Go to the official website at upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: On the official website, select the link that reads “result."

Step 3: Enter your UP NEET UG 2023 application number and password, then click the submit button.

Step 4: The UP NEET UG 2023 seat allocation results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the UP NEET UG 2023 list for future records.

Candidates must deposit a fee of Rs 30,000 online for government seats in order to be enrolled in a medical college. The deposit for private medical institutions is Rs 2,00,000, while the fee for private dental colleges is Rs 1,000,000.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Documents required

NEET admit card 2023

NEET rank card 2023

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

A valid photo Id proof (Aadhaar card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Pan Card)

Domicile Certificate of Uttar Pradesh

Caste Certificate

Online registration slip

Receipt depicting the successful deposition of security money

The UP NEET counselling procedure will be carried out for 4,303 MBBS seats available at 35 government medical institutions and 4,850 MBBS seats available at 31 private colleges. Additionally, the state offers 2,300 BDS places in private institutions and 300 BDS seats in government colleges.