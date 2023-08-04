UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared at upneet.gov.in

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, declared the round 1 seat allotment result for UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) on August 3. Candidates can check the results on the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

To access the UP NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result, candidates need to log in using their roll numbers and NEET application numbers. Shortlisted candidates must download their respective allotment letters by August 8. The authorities will soon announce the dates for round 2.

This year, the UP NEET counselling process will encompass 4,303 MBBS seats offered by 35 government medical institutions and 4,850 MBBS seats provided by 31 private colleges. Furthermore, there are 2,300 BDS seats available in private institutions and 300 BDS seats in government colleges within the state.

UP NEET UG counselling round 1 seat allotment result 2023: How to Check

To download the UP NEET UG counselling round 1 seat allotment result, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Navigate to upneet.gov.in, the official site of UP NEET UG.

Step 2: Next, on the homepage, click on the link that mentions, ‘UP NEET UG-2023 Merit List First Round Counselling.’

Step 3: Enter your UP NEET UG login credentials.

Step 4: UP NEET UG counselling round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Check for your name and if need, download the list for admission purposes.

UP NEET UG Admission: Documents Required

1. NEET admit card 2023

2. NEET rank card 2023

3. Class 10 mark sheet

4. Class 12 mark sheet

5. A valid photo Id proof (Aadhaar card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Pan Card)

6. Domicile Certificate of Uttar Pradesh

7. Caste Certificate

8. Online registration slip

9. Receipt confirming the successful deposit of security money.

UP NEET UG counselling 2023: Admission fees

It is important to note that shortlisted candidates will have to deposit security money of Rs 30,000 online for government seats in order to get admission to the medical college. On the other hand, the deposit fee for private medical institutions is Rs 2,00,000 whereas the deposit fee for private dental colleges is Rs 1,00,000. The security money is refundable after the completion of the counselling process.