UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Choice Filling Process Begins Today

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, is set to start the second round of UP NEET UG counselling 2023 today, August 23. The deadline is August 26, up to 5 pm, giving aspiring medical students a three-day window to submit their choices. Candidates will have the opportunity to choose their preferences for the state’s National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling on the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The results of the round 2 seat allotment are scheduled to be made public on August 28. Successful candidates who are allocated seats must ensure they report to their designated institutes between August 29 and September 4 to complete the admission process.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to Apply

Candidates taking part in UP NEET UG counselling 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, upneet.gov.in to begin the process.

Step 2: Upon reaching the homepage, locate and click on the registration link for undergraduate programmes.

Step 3: Login using the provided login credentials to gain access.

Step 4: Select your preferred colleges from the list of available options.

Step 5: Once the selections are made, lock them in place to finalise your preferences.

Step 6: To ensure future reference, it is advisable to take a screenshot of your locked choices.

The Directorate has provided essential instructions to navigate the choice-filling process. During this second round of UP NEET UG counselling, candidates can choose from a variety of seats, including Seat Against Cancellation (SAC), along with vacant, not reported, and resigned seats from the first round. In the case of an upgraded seat from SAC, the original seat will be reassigned based on merit and preferences.

Further, locking choices is a mandatory step. Candidates who neglect to lock their preferences will not be included in the seat allotment process. Candidates need not reselect a seat entered during the first round when making choices for the second round. If the same seat is allocated again, candidates must appear at the nodal center for the admission process. Failure to do so will result in admission cancellation.