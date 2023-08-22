UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Revised at upneet.gov.in

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has revised the State National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) round 2 counselling schedule. As per the revised schedule, the choice filling and locking process for admission into medical and dental programmes will be conducted from August 23 (5 PM) to August 26 till 5 PM. The UP directorate is all set to conduct the choice filling and locking process on the official website at upneet.gov.in. Previously, round 2 counselling was scheduled to start on August 21.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2: Revised Schedule

–– Online choice filling and locking process: August 23 to August 26.

–– Date of allotment result declaration: August 28.

–– Downloading of allotment letters/orders: August 29 to September 4.

–– Date for admission: August 29, September 1, 2 and 4.

–– Academic session start: September 1.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 choice-filling: How to apply

To complete the choice-filling and locking process for UP NEET UG counselling 2023, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the UP NEET official website atupneet.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Registration UG (MBBS/BDS)’ link available on the homepage under the ‘registration’ tab.

Step 3: Login using the required details.

Step 4: On the new window, choose your preferred college and lock the choice.

Step 5: Crosscheck all the details on the application form.

Step 6: Submit the form as directed.

Once the choice filling and locking process ends, the seat allotment result will be declared on August 28. Subsequently, successful students will be advised to download the allotment letters/orders from August 29 to September 4.

As per the schedule, the date for admission to the respective colleges will commence on August 29 as well as September 1, 2 and 4. Meanwhile, the academic session for the newly admitted students will start on September 1.

The Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2023 is conducted for students seeking admission to private, government, dental, and medical, institutions and universities for MBBS/BDS courses.

It is to be noted that the concerned authorities will conduct the seat allocation based on the options selected by the students during UP NEET UG counselling, seats available, reservation, rank, and other variables. Candidates who will be allotted seats are requested to report to the designated college before the deadline with all the necessary documents.