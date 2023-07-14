UP Netra Parikshan Adhikari Recruitment: Mains Exam Notification To Fill 157 Posts Out

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the notification on the official website https://uppsc.up.nic.in/Home for the mains examination for the Netra Parikshan Adhikari recruitment 2023. Applicants who were shortlisted and passed the preliminary exam will be eligible to apply for the mains. They can apply on the official website by August 7 and make changes to their forms by August 14. The process to start filling out the forms will start on July 18.

Application Fees:

All the applicants are required to pay Rs 25 for filling out the application forms for the mains of Netra Parikshan Adhikari recruitment.

Vacancies

A total of 157 vacancies have been notified in the official notification, which includes 110 seats for general and 47 for other categories.

Salary

The selected candidates will receive a base salary between Rs 5,200 and Rs 20,200 for the post of Netra Parikshan Adhikari, and candidates in the level-5 Matrix will receive a grade pay of Rs 2,800.

Selection Process

Candidates are shortlisted based on marks scored by them in the Uttar Pradesh Pre-Eye Test (UP PET) exams. The selected applicants will have to take a written exam. A final list will be prepared for the final candidates, and they will need to verify all the documents that are required for qualification.

Education Qualifications:

An applicant should have passed Class 12 from a recognised board and have a diploma in ophthalmology, optometry, or refraction.

Age Limit:

The candidate appearing in the exam should be at least 21 years old, and the maximum age allowed to appear is 40 years. There is an age relaxation in the upper limit for people belonging to the reserved category. Candidates can check the same on the official notification.

Steps to Apply:

Go to the official website https://uppsc.up.nic.in/Home

Click on the bar for UPSSSC Netra Parikshan Adhikari Recruitment 2023.

Register yourself and generate a user ID that will be used in the future as well.

Fill out the required information and submit the necessary document.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Take a hardcopy print of the application, which can be used for reference in the future.