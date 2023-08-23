UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration Begins Today at entdata.co.in

Registration for the Uttar Pradesh National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) is set to start today, August 23. The NMMS scholarship test is held in order to offer scholarships of Rs 12,000 all through Classes 9 to 12. The UP NMMS scholarship 2023 application will be available at entdata.co.in for Class 8 students.The UP NMMS administration has requested students to follow WhatsApp updates while the official website is undergoing maintenance.

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Students in Class 8 should be aware that applicants for the general category must have received at least a 55 per cent score in Class 7, while those applying for the reserved category must have received a score of at least 50 per cent.

According to the Ministry of Education’s rules regarding the scholarship, the students applying must belong to families that have an annual income that does not exceed Rs 3.5 lakh. Dates for the publication of the admit card, the exam, and the deadline for UP NMMS registration 2023 will shortly be announced on the official website.

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to entdata.co.in, the official website for the UP NMMS Scholarship.

Step 2: On the webpage, choose the UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 application link.

Step 3: Register online and complete the detailed application form.

Step 4: Upload any necessary documents required for the UP NMMS Scholarship.

Step 5: Review the UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 application form and submit it.

Step 6: Save the UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 confirmation page of the application for future use.

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: Exam Pattern

Students need to appear for two papers in accordance with the test schedule. The Mental Ability Test (MAT) is the first paper, and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) is the second. Students will have one and a half hours to finish each paper, which has 90 questions.

UP NMMS 2023: Documents required

1. Two passport-size photographs.

2. Photocopy of caste certificate.

3. Income certificate from the competent authority.

4. Photocopy of the Class 7 report card.

5. Disability status certificate from the competent authority.

The UP NMMS cut-off will determine who receives the scholarship. The cut-off will vary depending on the category that the candidates belong to. As soon as they enrol in Class 9, students will begin earning the scholarship.

