UP Okays Bid Document for Purchase of 10 Lakh Tablets, 25 Lakh Smartphones for Distribution to Students

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved bid document for purchase of 10 lakh tablets and 25 lakh smartphones to be distributed free of cost to students under the Swami Vivekanand Youth Empowerment scheme.

The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

For the scheme, a budget of Rs 1,800 crore is available for financial year 2022-23.

free of cost to the beneficiary youth under various education/training programs in graduation, post-graduation, diploma, skill development, paramedical and nursing etc., not only will they be able to successfully complete their courses, but will also be able to serve/do business by making good use of it, a statement issued here said.

The youth of the state will be made technically empowered by it, it said, adding that the bid documents for the purchased has been given approval by the cabinet in the meeting after discussion.

Read all the Latest Education News here