The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is set to release a notification soon for the recruitment of UP Police Constables. Aspiring candidates must have completed their 12th grade from a recognised school in India. Before applying, it is crucial for candidates to thoroughly review the age limit for the positions, as it varies depending on the category. The UP Police Constable Age Limit has been revised, with the maximum age limit lowered for candidates from the reserved category.

For males in the unreserved category, the age limit is set between 18 and 22 years, while for females, it is between 18 and 25 years. On the other hand, the age limit for OBC/SC/ST (Male) candidates is 18 to 28 years, while for females from the same category, it is 18 to 31 years. It is important to note that additional age relaxation is provided, with 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates. Candidates with Uttar Pradesh residency can avail themselves of reservation privileges during the appointment process, following the policies of the State Personnel Department.

Certain reservation quotas are also applicable. The dependents of freedom fighters will receive a reservation of 2%, while home service guards and ex-servicemen will enjoy a reservation of 5%. Additionally, there is a 20% reservation for women in the Civil Police Department.

The selection process for the UP Police Constable Recruitment consists of three stages. Firstly, candidates will undergo a computer-based written test. Those who pass the examination will then proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test. The final stages involve a physical examination and document verification.

Upon successfully passing the computer-based test and achieving the minimum passing score, candidates will advance to the second round of selection. After clearing the Physical Efficiency and Standard Test, candidates will be eligible for Document Verification. The results of the first and second rounds of testing will ultimately be used to create the final selection list for the positions of fireman and police officer.

Candidates need to ensure they have the necessary documents for the UP Police Constable post, including 10th/12th mark sheets and certificates, a Birth Certificate, a Residential Certificate of Uttar Pradesh, a Caste Certificate (if applicable), a Valid Photo ID Certificate, and any other relevant documents.

By adhering to the recruitment guidelines and preparing diligently for each stage of the selection process, candidates can increase their chances of securing a position as a UP Police Constable.