UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Official Notification Expected To Be Delayed; Know More

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is anticipated to release a detailed notification for the recruitment of UP Police Constables (Male and Female) soon. This year, the Uttar Pradesh government will fill a total of 52,699 vacancies. The state government has further claimed that it will be the largest recruitment in the history of the UP government.

According to reports, the detailed notification on the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 was said to be released in July, then it got extended to August. However, now reports state that the release of the official notification can be delayed further as there is no official confirmation from the board yet. In addition, tenders are also being reportedly invited by companies and agencies to conduct the recruitment exam.

As and when the notification is out, candidates can access it on the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Police Notification 2023 will include all the important dates, application fees, eligibility criteria, test pattern, selection process, and remuneration structure for UP Police vacancies. The UPPRPB will also commence the online registration procedure following its publication.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Out of the 52,699 vacancies, the UPPRPB will employ 41,811 constables for the civil police wing, around 8,540 for the provincial armed constabulary (PAC), nearly 1,341 constables for UP special security force (UPSSF) and the remaining 1,007 as firemen.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have completed their Class 12th from a recognised board in India.

Candidates must thoroughly review the age limit for the posts before applying, as it varies based on the category. The UP Police Constable age restriction has been amended, with candidates from the reserved category having a lower maximum age limit.

The age limit for males in the unreserved category is set between 18 and 22 years, while it is set between 18 and 25 years for females. The age restriction for OBC/SC/ST (Male) applicants is 18 to 28 years, while the age limit for females in the same category is 18 to 31 years.

Candidates should keep in mind that further age relaxation is offered, with 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates. Also, candidates with Uttar Pradesh residency are eligible for reservation benefits during the appointment process, subject to the State Personnel Department’s policies.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment selection procedure comprises three stages. Candidates will first take a computer-based written test. Those who pass the written exam will move on to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The document verification round as well as a physical examination are included in the final stages.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Salary

The salaries for the positions listed above range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per month.