UP Police Vacancy 2023: Recruitment For 52699 Constable Posts To Begin Soon

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) or UP Police, Lucknow, has notified 52699 vacancies for the positions of Constable (Male and Female). The detailed notification for these recruitments is now expected to be released shortly. On the 15th of July 2023, UP Police is scheduled to release its notification for this year’s recruitment of Constable (Male & Female) and Male Fireman jobs on their official website: www.uppbpb.gov.in.

The official announcement will be posted on www.uppbpb.gov.in. Important dates, eligibility criteria, selection process, test pattern, application fee, and remuneration structure for UP Police Vacancy will be included in the UP Police Notification 2023. Following its publication, the direct link will be provided on News18 Hindi.

These openings will be filled with Constable and Fireman positions. Written exams, document verification, physical standard test, and physical efficiency tests will be part of the selection process. The salary for these positions range between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per month.

UP Police Constable Application Fee

The application fee for General/OBC candidates is projected to be Rs 400.

Applicants must have a 12th pass degree from a recognised school. Before applying, candidates should examine the age limit, which varies according to the category one belongs to. The age restriction for UP Police Constables has been amended, and the maximum age limit for reserved category candidates has been reduced.

The age limit for men in an unreserved category is fixed between 18 to 22 years.

For women in the unreserved category, it is between 18 and 25 years.

For OBC/SC/ST (Male) candidates the age limit is 18 to 28 years.

For OBC/SC/ST women it is 18 to 31 years.

Additional age relaxation is provided, which is 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.