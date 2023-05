UP Primary School Teacher Submits Fake COVID-19 Positive Document to Get Poll Duty Exemption

A primary school teacher in the Puranpur area here has been caught submitting a fake COVID-19 positive medical certificate to get exempted from polling duty in the upcoming municipal elections, an official said.

He said orders have been issued to file an FIR against Ritu Tomar posted in Pachpeda village primary school of Puranpur block.

The official on Tuesday said Tomar was assigned the duty of polling officer II in polling party number three at the pink booth in the municipal elections slated for May 11.

”The teacher had given an application seeking exemption from election duty with a document certifying her as Covid positive,” CDO Pilibhit, Dharmendra Pratap Singh said.

When the officers checked the certificate, they found that she had edited the document of another person for seeking exemption from polling duty, he said.

The CDO said he ordered Basic Shiksha Adhikari Amit Kumar Singh on Tuesday to register an FIR against the teacher in this matter.

