UP Private Schools To Close On August 8 Against Arrest Of Azamgarh School Principal

All private schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed on August 8, 2023. The initiative is taken by all the private schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE and UP Board in the state to show solidarity against arrest of Azamgarh School principal. The decision is taken by the Unaided Private School Association meeting. However, it is worth noting that UP Government has not ordered any official holiday on August 8, 2023.

The government schools in UP will work normally. Further it is advised to the parents whose wards are studying in UP private schools to contact school authorities for more updates on the closure. The decision comes in the backdrop after the arrest of a school principal and teacher in Azamgarh. The duo was arrested when a girl from their school jumped off the school building on Monday and died. The information was shared by Anil Agarwal, president of Unaided Private School Association, UP.

The parents of the deceased girl alleged that their daughter took the extreme step after getting harassed by the teacher and the principal. The Unaided Private School Association in a press release said that parents of the deceased girls are not listening anything and they threaten them to file an FIR on a slightest issue. “If a student takes any wrong step, the entire blame falls on the school management or on the principal or the teacher,” said the association in the press release.

The girl’s father reported the two to the police on Monday night, saying they had been “ill-treating" his daughter and had made her feel ashamed in front of those around her. According to authorities, more investigation is ongoing, and decisions will be made based on the available data. A panel of doctors performed the autopsy, and the event was recorded on camera, according to Anurag Arya, Superintendent of Police in Azamgarh. Arya promised that the inquiry would be conducted scientifically and that anybody found guilty would face punishment.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)