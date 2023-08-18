CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

UP: Rs 650 Cr Govt Land in Sitapur 'Illegally' Occupied by School for Over 100 Years, Vacated

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 14:51 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

After an investigation by the district administration, the institution was found to be registered in the revenue records through a fake deed” (Representative image)

SiSitapur district administration has got vacated a 15-acre government land worth more than Rs 650 crore that was “illegally” occupied by a missionary school in a posh area here for the last 117 years, officials said.

The administration has sent a proposal to the state government to take over the possession of the land after it was vacated on Wednesday, they said.

The said land is located in Civil Lines area of the city and was ”illegally” occupied in name of Mabel Jones Junior High School in 1906, the officials said.

After an investigation by the district administration, the institution was found to be registered in the revenue records through a “fake deed”.

After which the 15-acre “Nazul land” (government land used for non-agricultural purpose) was sealed on the instructions of District Magistrate Anuj Singh, the officials said.

After the proceedings, Singh told reporters that the land which was under illegal occupation for decades has been sealed and taken under the control of the state government.

It has been reserved for the official use of the Health Department, the DM said.

It has been alleged that no educational work was being conducted on this land for years.

August 18, 2023, 14:51 IST
last updated:August 18, 2023, 14:51 IST