UP: School Manager, Teacher Get 20-year Sentence for Gang Rape of 9-year-old Girl Student
1-MIN READ

UP: School Manager, Teacher Get 20-year Sentence for Gang Rape of 9-year-old Girl Student

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 12:35 IST

Muzaffarnagar, India

According to the police chargesheet, the duo carried out the rape in the school premises (Representative Image)

Special POCSO court judge sentenced the school manager Udaypal and teacher Rajkumar to 20 years of imprisonment

A special court here on Tuesday convicted a school manager and a teacher for the gang-rape of a nine-year-old girl student, and sentenced them to 20 years of imprisonment.

Government counsel Dinesh Sharma said the special POCSO court judge sentenced the school manager Udaypal and teacher Rajkumar to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 for the rape committed in March 2022.

According to the police chargesheet, the duo carried out the rape in the school premises.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Damini Solanki
