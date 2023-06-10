UP School Summer Vacations Extended Till June 26 Due to Heatwave

The Yogi Adityanath government has extended the summer holidays at council schools till June 26 in an effort to provide some relief to the students from the heat wave in Uttar Pradesh. Previously, June 15 was the date for the schools to reopen again.

On June 21, which is also the International Yoga Day, the schools will be open for one day only, according to a statement released by the government on June 8.

Due to the heat, the Chief Minister recently gave orders to officials to prolong the summer vacations in elementary schools from June 15 to June 26. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council notified all district basic education officers via email that the council schools will close on June 26 and resume on June 27.

Meanwhile, in the recognised schools operated by the council, the School Management Committee will be permitted to make decisions regarding the summer holidays. It is important to note that basic schools were given permission to have a 27-day summer break and a 15-day winter break per the decree released in December 2022. The document also stated that summer and winter breaks could last up to 42 days.

“With the approval received from the Director of Education (Basic), the summer vacation period in basic schools/schools recognised by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has been extended from May 20, 2023, to June 26, 2023,” Pratap Singh Baghel, Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council said as per new agency ANI.

Before the schools reopen on June 27, it is important to ensure that children have access to information regarding sanitation, restroom cleanliness,facility, and appropriate sitting. “There is a forecast for extremely hot conditions with the possibility of sunstroke due to exposure to the sun in the state in the next few days,” said Vijay Kiran Anand, director general of school education.

Children in elementary schools will continue their studies and summer homework until then using the Diksha App, Anand added. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert due to extreme heat waves expected in many states.