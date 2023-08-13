UP Schools Open Today For Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Mid-Day Meals To Be Arranged For Students

Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, all Uttar Pradesh primary and secondary schools were asked to remain open today for the execution of the Har Ghar Tiranga and Meri Maati, Mera Desh initiatives. This happens to be the first Sunday that schools in UP would be open in accordance with instructions of the state administration

Special midday meals will also be offered to all students, pursuant to government guidelines. The two projects’ timeline in schools has been set by the UP government. On August 13, poetry recitations will be held in all schools, according to the schedule.

The Department Of Basic Education Uttar Pradesh put out a post on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter that read, “This Sunday will be special for children…Special mid-day meals will be arranged for children in schools on Sunday, August 13, 2023, in the series of ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ programs being organized in the state under the closing ceremony of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Yojana’.”

बच्चों के लिए विशिष्ट होगा यह रविवार…‘आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव योजना" के समापन समारोह के अंतर्गत प्रदेश में आयोजित किए जा रहे ‘मेरी माटी मेरा देश’ कार्यक्रमों की श्रृंखला में 13 अगस्त 2023, रविवार को विद्यालयों में बच्चों के लिए विशेष मिड-डे मील की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।… pic.twitter.com/NoLFs0Y4ey— Department Of Basic Education Uttar Pradesh (@basicshiksha_up) August 12, 2023

Special Mid-Day Meals for students

The state government has instructed the schools to make special midday meal arrangements for all of the students as today is a public holiday. An order has been made in this respect by Vijay Kiran Anand, director of the Mid-Day Meal Authority and general director of school education. According to the directive sent to all basic education officers, activities related to the “Meri Mati Mera Desh" campaign must be held from August 9 to August 15 in accordance with the rules in all gram panchayats, nagar panchayats, and local urban bodies as part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" closing events.

PM Poshan Shati Nirman Scheme

The National Programme for Mid-Day Meal in Schools has been renamed as the PM Poshan Shati Nirman Scheme. On August 11, the minister of women and child development, Smriti Zubin Irani, told the Lok Sabha that Uttar Pradesh has the greatest number of POSHAN Abhiyaan beneficiaries accounting for around 2,11,05,303 students. The programme was created to enhance the nutritional health of children aged 0 to 6, as well as teenage girls.