UP STF Arrests 5 Solvers Impersonating Candidates in Recruitment Exam

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 11:48 IST

Lucknow, India

The UPSSSC conducted the exam across 78 centres in Lucknow and Agra (Representative Image )

The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested five question paper solvers impersonating candidates in the Junior Assistant examinations organised by the state’s Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

In a statement, the STF said the arrests were made at various centres in Lucknow where the main examination for the posts was underway.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission conducted the exam across 78 centres in Lucknow and Agra.

Those arrested have been identified as Shivam Gupta of Jaunpur, Shiv Narayan Maurya of Bhadohi, Dheeraj Kumar Sharma of Jharkhand’s Koderma district, Kamlesh Nishad of Gorakhpur and Akhilesh Singh of Lucknow, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
