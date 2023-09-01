UP Teacher Flub When DM Asks on Solar System, Directives Issued

A teacher in Uttar Pradesh was unable to give a ‘satisfactory’ answer to Gautam Budh Nagar DM when asked about solar system. District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar Manish Kumar Verma conducted a surprise inspection in four government schools. After the inspection, DM Verma said the condition of these four primary UP schools were ‘regrettable and unsatisfactory’.

DM Manish Kumar Verma and district basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) Aishwarya Lakshmi conducted an inspection on Thursday, visiting Primary School Begumpur, Upper Primary School Lakhnawali, Primary School Mubarikpur, and Primary School Malakpur. Four of the six teachers of Primary School Malakpur turned out to be on leave. DM Manish Kumar Verma checked the register and found that quality of education was compromised with six of the four teachers on leave. He further said that at one time, leaves of more than one teacher should not be approved quoted Hindustan Times.

DM Manish Kumar Verma asked an assistant teacher at Upper Primary School Lakhnawali a question regarding the solar system, the teacher fumbled while answering. However, no action is taken against the teacher as “it is possible that she was nervous" reportedly said by the IAS officer.

It was discovered that the parents of four Class 2 children had removed their names from the school during the inspection of Primary School Mubarikpur. DM Manish Verma asked teachers to contact the parents of the students and know why they have withdrawn from the school. The DM has instructed the education department to take the necessary steps to guarantee the standard of instruction in the classrooms.

After the inspection was completed, the IAS officer Manish Kumar Verma in conversation with the media said, “The state of affairs in schools is extremely unfortunate and inadequate. There was a lack of cleanliness in the classrooms, and the teachers who worked there did not seem to like what they were doing. Officials have been ordered to ensure classroom cleanliness and adherence to the regulations governing teachers’ leave."