Board Exams 10th, 12th Result 2023: From CBSE to UPMSP, Check Board Result Updates

Several state boards have concluded class 10 and 12 board exams this month. Students are already eager to check their results. The CBSE class 10 examination ended on March 21, and the class 12 exams concluded on April 5. On the same lines, education boards in states like Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand also conducted the 10th and 12th exams in March.

While BSEB has already released the inter results on March 21 and matric on March 31, other board students are still waiting for the result announcement. Check out the list of expected dates for the 10th, and 12th exam results across central and state boards:

CBSE

As many as 38,73,710 students appeared for the 10th and 12th CBSE exams. To clear the CBSE board examination, a candidate must score a minimum of a 33 per cent mark in every subject. The results are expected to be out in May, however, the exact dates are yet to be announced by the board. Once out, students will be able to access their results from cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Read more here.

CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has concluded the examination for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 on March 29 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exams on March 31. This year, CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2023 is expected to be announced in the month of May. Once announced, eligible students can download the ICSE Class 10 mark sheet, CISCE Class 12 Result from the official website of the Board at cisce.org. Read more here.

UP Board

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board Class 10, and 12 results anytime soon. As per reports, the result is likely to be announced by April 15, 2023. Once the result is out, candidates can check their scores at upmsp.edu.in. On March 18, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad started the evaluation procedure for the UP board exam and completed the same on April 1. Read more here.

Kerala SSLC

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare the result for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination likely by May. The Kerala Class 10 exam was scheduled to be held from March 9 to March 29, 2023. The examination for class 10th was conducted between March 9 to March 29. Kerala SSLC result 2023 is expected to be released before May 10 while for class 12, it could be out by May 25. Read more here.

Andhra Pradesh SSC

The Andhra Pradesh SSC board examinations are scheduled from April 3 to 18. More than 6 lakh students are appearing for the exams. The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to declare the AP inter result 2023 for 1st and 2nd year in the first week of May 2023. Read more here.

Jharkhand Board

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) concluded the class 10 board exams on April 3 and the class 12 board exams on April 5. According to several media reports, students can expect the results in the first week of June. Eligible students can download the result from the official website of jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Read more here.

MP Board

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 soon. Looking at past trends, we can anticipate the MP Board Result 2023 in May. The board, however, is yet to make an official announcement regarding Madhya Pradesh Class 10, and 12 result date and time. Read more here.

Tamil Nadu Board

The Directorate of Government Examination (DoGE), Tamil Nadu has begun the State Class 10th board exam 2023 on April 6. According to media reports, more than 10 lakh students will be appearing for the TN Class 10 exams this year in 3,986 centres. To pass the TN board exam 2023, students need to obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in every subject. Read more here.

Karnataka Board

According to the official date sheet, the Karnataka SSLC exam 2023 will be conducted from March 31 to April 15. On the day of the exam, students will have to carry their Karnataka SSLC admit card to the exam centre without fail. Those without it, will not be allowed to appear or enter the exam hall. Read more here.

