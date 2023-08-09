UPJEE 2023: JEECUP Polytechnic Answer Key to Be Released Soon at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The UPJEE Polytechnic entrance exam 2023 was administered by the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) from August 2 to 6, and the solution keys will be issued shortly at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. In three sessions, from 8 AM to 10:30 AM, 12 PM to 2:30 PM, and 4 PM to 6:30 PM, JEECUP administered the UPJEE Polytechnic 2023 test on August 2, 3, 4, and 5.

The preliminary answer key is scheduled to be released first, followed by an invitation to applicants to submit grievances. The council will consider the candidates’ input on the answer key before preparing the final key.

Those who pass the UPJEE 2023 shall attend an online counselling session where they must either freeze or float their choice of stream or college. After being offered a seat, a student must pay the seat acceptance fee.

The JEECUP polytechnic application period began on March 6 and ended on June 20. The application correction window was open from June 21 through June 27, in that order. On July 13, the test application process for new applicants resumed for two days.

JEECUP answer key 2023: How to download?

Step 1: Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the official website for UPJEE

Step 2: Now, go to the webpage and click on the link to obtain the UPJEE provisional answer keys.

Step 3: Fill in your UPJEE provisional answer keys login information and then click the submit button.

Step 4: Examine the UPJEE 2023 tentative answer key.

Step 5: Now, if necessary, proceed with the processes for raising complaints.

The UPJEE 2023 was conducted online for a duration of two and a half hours. On the UP Polytechnic test, 100 multiple-choice questions totaling 400 points were asked. For the candidates’ convenience, the question paper was available in both Hindi and English. Under the marking system, four points will be awarded for each correct response, while one point will be deducted for each incorrect response.

Candidates who pass the test will be admitted to all state-based aided and private polytechnic institutes associated with the Technical Education Council of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow.