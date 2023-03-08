UPJEE 2023 Registration Begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, How to Apply

The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEE CUP) has started the registration process for UPJEE exam (polytechnic). Those eligible and interested may register online at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, on or before May 1. The JEECUP 2023 correction window will be opened by the administrators once registration is complete. Students who have registered themselves will be allowed to make changes to their application from May 2 to 8.

Candidates may begin submitting applications for the polytechnic joint entrance test in accordance with the schedule issued by the JEE CUP. Candidates are not permitted to modify their JEECUP application after the deadline. To prevent any last-minute inconveniences, it is recommended that all candidates complete their application process as soon as possible.

JEECUP 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1- Go to the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council’s official website - jeecup.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the link that reads - Apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic)” / “Apply for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety).”

Step 3- Enter the necessary details and click on the register button.

Step 4- Login, complete the detailed application form and upload all necessary paperwork.

Step 5- Pay the application fees and submit the application form.

Step 6- Download the application form and take a printout for future reference.

JEECUP 2023: Application fees

Applicants from the general category and other economically weaker sections must pay Rs 300, while those from Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes must pay Rs 200. Applicants can refer to the information brochure for further information.

The exam would be administered from June 1 to June 5. The admit cards for the examination will be available on the official website on March 22. Exams will be administered based on the following groups: group A, group E1, and E2, group B, C, D, G, H, I, K1 through K8, and group L. Those who want to enroll in Uttar Pradesh’s public and private polytechnic colleges must take the UPJEE (Polytechnic).

